Crypto markets unmoved despite EU news and Musk’s best efforts on Twitter

There was good news yesterday, as fears that the EU would push through a ban on proof-of-work cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum proved unfounded after the European Parliament voted against a draft proposal.

Elon Musk was also back offering crypto investment advice: keep hold of your Bitcoin, ETH and Dogecoin. Wise words, but even Musk doesn’t seem able to move the crypto markets at the moment, with major cryptocurrencies stubbornly flat again over the past 24 hours. What will drive an outbreak?

The Bitcoin price is down just one per cent since yesterday morning, currently trading at just above the $38k mark. This price point has now seen more buying action than any other in Bitcoin’s history, with a record 775k BTC changed hands at around $38.7k. Ethereum is a little worse off, down two per cent, while it’s a similar story elsewhere in the alt markets. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are almost entirely unmoved since this time last week – down just 0.24 per cent.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.724 trillion, up from $1.722 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 14 2022, at a price of $39,666.76, up from $37,849.66 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $39,742.50 and the daily low was $37,680.73.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $736.63 billion yesterday. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.281 trillion and Tesla is $792.05 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $23.874, billion, up from $20.927 billion the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 63.24%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 21, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.56. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 48.77. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin and crypto will redefine the financial world.” PayPal CEO Dan Shulman

What they said yesterday

He knows…

"We should never surrender decentralized money." – U.S. Congressman on #Bitcoin ✊ pic.twitter.com/w5RnwMkJt8 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 14, 2022

Smart…

💥EU Parliament just voted against proof-of-work "ban".#Bitcoin is winning! 💪 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) March 14, 2022

The more you know…

FUN FACT: 5 years ago today #Bitcoin was $1,256. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) March 15, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST