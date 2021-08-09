Crypto markets reach highest level since May as US tax legislation looms

Crypto at a Glance

The cryptocurrency market yesterday rallied to its highest level since 19 May, hitting a total market cap of more than $1.85 trillion as both Bitcoin and Ethereum made gains. Sentiment has also flipped to greedy for the first time since May, according to the Fear & Greed Index, while the Twitter hoards are saying the bull run is back on. But are they right?

Ethereum led the way again following last week’s ‘London’ upgrade, changing hands for more than $3,000 on Saturday for the first time in nearly three months. Bitcoin also hit a high of more than $45k, as eyes again turn to the psychologically-important $50k level. Both are down this morning, but still up roughly 10% over the last 7 days to around $43,500 and $2,950 respectively.

The big shadow at the moment is looming bitcoin and cryptocurrency tax reporting legislation in the US. Last week, a provision in the bipartisan bill was added to raise cash through stricter tax rules on a broad definition of cryptocurrency “brokers” that opponents say threatens the technology’s development in the country. Amendments have been put forward to better clarify what constitutes a ‘broker’, though they have yet to be voted on and there seems to be uncertainty as to whether votes on any amendments at all will be allowed.

Despite this, the markets are holding up well and bullish indicators are flashing up everywhere. Institutional activity seems to be on the rise once again, with the Grayscale premium reaching positive territory. Can it continue to hold up this week?

The Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit will be held on the 29 & 30 September…

Day One will be held in two Pavilions hosting the Crypto AM City of London Roundtables so that delegates can meet and network with each other and learn from great discussions and talks.

Day Two will be Summit day (Streamed and live audience) at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, finishing with the black tie gala dinner in the same venue where the winners of the Crypto AM Awards 2021 will be revealed.

For speaking opportunities, partnership packages or attendance (tickets will be strictly limited and by application) please email:

events@cityam.com

using the subject line CRYPTOAM SUMMIT

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some stats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno https://www.cityam.com/crypto-am-daily-in-association-with-luno/

In the markets

Name Price Price Change (24h) Price change (7 days) Bitcoin (BTC) $43,617.00 –3.12% +8.41% Ethereum (ETH) $2,934.33 –7.28% +12.08% XRP (Ripple) $0.7896 –4.56% +3.21% Litecoin (LTC) $147.65 –5.27% +3.35% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $554.50 –5.12% +0.42%

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,756,913,078,309.

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 8 August, 2021, at a price of $43,798.12, down from $44,555.80 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $45,282.35 and the daily low was $43,331.91.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $9,277.97. In 2019, it closed at $11,354.02

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $815.82 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.064 trillion and Facebook is $1.024 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34,960,185,238, up from the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 56.56%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 65.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.35, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 67.31. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I’m really into crypto. I think Bitcoin is the future. It’s definitely going to be long term, but in ten years’ time, people who invested will be laughing.”

KSI, YouTube celebrity

What they said yesterday…

Our position as the global financial leader is a privilege, not a right. Other countries have a head start on us in the development of digital assets. If we get this wrong, we handicap ourselves and put our future prosperity at risk. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 8, 2021

🚨Crypto got screwed tonight.🚨



There’s a partisan disagreement on spending, so Dems objected to ALL further amendments.



That means NO vote on Wyden-Lummis to lessen the damage this bill will do to crypto, & NO vote on the Cruz amd. to repeal the new crypto rules altogether. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 9, 2021

Agreed, this is not the time to pick technology winners or losers in cryptocurrency technology. There is no crisis that compels hasty legislation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2021

The more politicians talk about bitcoin, the more that citizens become aware of the new option. pic.twitter.com/AYUQa3Rjyt — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 8, 2021

Crypto AM Editor Picks

OccamFi receives strategic investment from Cardano early stage VC Fund

Proof of Stake gives us a real opportunity for change

Fabric Ventures announces $130m fund to invest in digital assets and decentralisation

US steps closer to cryptocurrency tax after last minute bill addition

What needs to happen with Cryptocurrencies for regulators to more readily accept this industry

London Crypto leaders book is flying off the shelves

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View in association with Ziglu

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking in association with Zumo

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM Contributor: Jilian Godsil

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM Parliamentary Special

Part One of Two 21-22 April 2021

Part Two of Two 21-22 April 2021

Five Part Series 8-12 March 2021

Day One

Day Two

Day Three

Day Four

Day Five

Crypto AM Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

Part Two

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST