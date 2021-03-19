Crypto market recovery stalls, but institutional investment in Asia growing

Crypto at a glance

Bitcoin looks to have recovered from its inertia earlier this week, though there are still challenges ahead.

The price very briefly rose over $60,000 again yesterday, before news that US Treasury yields were hitting highs not seen for over a year sparked a slide back down to the $58,000 level where it’s currently trading.

There was, however, good news out of Asia, which hasn’t been as onboard with this bull run as some would like. It was announced yesterday that the biggest search engine in South Korea – Naver – has invested in the crypto space. They join Meitu, a leading Chinese technology firm who recently bought almost $100 million worth of crypto.

There’s been a lot made of the impact institutional investment has had on this bull run – if Asian companies follow suit, will things kick on even further?

It’s a similar story everywhere else too, with Ethereum seemingly content to continue following Bitcoin wherever it goes. Ether is down around 2% after a bullish day yesterday and continues to hover around the $1,800 level.

Will it ever hit $2,000 again?

Elsewhere, Cardano came within an eyebrow of its recently made all-time high before again falling back down to the $1.28 level, and it was the same story for Algorand, another recent high flyer. Can they get back on track in time for the weekend?

In the markets

Name Price Price Change (24h) Price Change (7 days) Bitcoin (BTC) $58,062.19 -1.76% +1.68% Ethereum (ETH) $1,799.19 -1.91% -0.72% XRP (Ripple) $0.4734 -1.13% +3.47% Monero (XMR) $229.37 -2.01% +3.04% Polkadot (DOT) $36.16 -0.36% -1.33% Algorand (ALGO) $1.28 -5.50% +18.96% Cardano (ADA) $1.28 -9.87% +17.71% Chainlink (LINK) $29.79 -1.26% +0.20% Aave (AAVE) $369.67 -1.12% -6.40% UniSwap (UNI) $30.60 -1.74% -2.75% Celsius (CEL) $5.04 -2.98% -6.83% Binance Coin (BNB) $263.01 -4.52% -6.61% Crypto market cap $1,785,790,984,269 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap Index -1.84 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index -0.07 MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index -+0.13 Prices and data as of [08:00, 19/03/2021] Source: CryptoCompare.com, MVIS

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 18 2021, at a price of $57,858.92 – down from $58,870.89 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $60,116.25 and the daily low was $54,528.63.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $5,238.44. In 2019, it closed at $4,032.51.

As of today, buying Bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $1,083,322,885,400 at time of writing, down from $1,092,112,562,111 yesterday. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.067 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.37 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $55,407,475,156, down from $60,367,855,908 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 70.51%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is back down in Greed at 71.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 61.69. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 60.23. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In a lot of ways, if you study it, it’s better than gold. It’s easier to store, you can move it around more quickly, and that value — that trusted network — is growing.” – Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of SkyBridge Capital

What they said yesterday

My salary is league minimum. But if I’m buying #Bitcoin or better yet, paid in #BTC.. I’m one of the highest paid players. Few understand. — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) March 18, 2021

More exponential growth to come. #bitcoin trajectory similar to Amazon's stock https://t.co/rimvpdKtAN — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 18, 2021

I used to think combat sports fan communicated in mostly memes, then I found the Bitcoin fam, and discovered y’all are the meme masters of the webiverse! #Bitcoin — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) March 18, 2021

#Bitcoin maximalists have thought far more deeply about how and why Bitcoin might fail than Bitcoin's critics. — Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) March 19, 2021

