Crypto market pressure valve vents? Major correction for crypto, while flash crash on Kraken sees ETH fall to $700

Crypto at a Glance

It may have been a weekend of landmark moments and celebration, but this week has unfortunately kicked off with Bitcoin setting the wrong kind of records. The leading cryptocurrency yesterday traded within a record-setting $10,877 range – plummeting from its all-time highs above $58,000 set over the weekend. This marks the first time it’s ever traded within a five-figure daily price range.

After a bullish week saw Bitcoin climb to almost $1 trillion market cap, Ethereum hit $2,000, and BNB hit $300, there were double-digit drops for almost all major cryptocurrencies yesterday. Ether was perhaps the worst impacted, plummeting over $500 from its weekend highs. A dramatic flash crash to $700 on Kraken even saw Ether briefly going at half price, with reports blaming the mystery event on a fat-fingered trader accidentally entering a wrong number. Let’s hope it wasn’t a prediction.

Is it traders taking profits after seeing the price of Bitcoin double this year? The market hasn’t seen a pullback this dramatic since early January and with record open interest in the futures markets and the market heavily overleveraged, a retrace was widely expected. About $1.50 billion worth of open interest was liquidated by crypto exchanges yesterday, according to tracker Bybt.com. Corrections are usually a healthy part of the process, although for many joining the space recently, it will still likely be a shock. The question now is whether this is part of a larger correction, or whether we’ll see an immediate rebound as we have with other recent drops?

Start your investment journey into crypto with Luno with £10 on us!

If you’ve not started your crypto journey yet, we’ve joined forces with Luno to offer you £10 absolutely free. Click on the graphic below and simply use the code CITYAM10 when you sign up.

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/



What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 22 February, 2021, at a price of $54,207.32 – down from $57,539.94 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $57,533.39 and the daily low was $48,967.57.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $9,663.18. In 2019, it was $4,005.53.

As of today, buying bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is currently $900,855,654,514, down from $1,050,556,365,611 yesterday. That means it is still the eighth largest asset in the world by market cap, ahead of Tencent in ninth and more than $150 billion bigger than Facebook.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $98,418,440,819, up from $55,866,988,049 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 80.93%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains high despite yesterday’s sell off, up in Extreme Greed at 94 again.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 63.26. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 54.10. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Gold is, no pun intended, the standard if you want to measure the purchasing power over millennia. The liquidity of gold has been consistent over time. Gold is what defines the X-axis of purchasing power over time. Bitcoin, while it shares defensive qualities with gold, has the additional attribute of being aspirational. What bitcoin seems to possess is the potential to go up to multiples of a moonshot. No one thinks that gold will moonshot. Bitcoin is also finite, unlike gold. No increase in demand can change that. There is zero elasticity.”

– JP Thierot, CEO of Uphold, a digital money platform

What they said yesterday…

Still early days

The story is #bitcoin has always been two steps forward, one step back, then two steps forward. Few understand this. — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) February 22, 2021

You were all warned

Bitcoin down 10%. Can't say I'm surprised tbh. I warned it was a bubble back in 2012. — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) February 22, 2021

Only because the dollar gets in the way, Janet

Yellen sounds warning about 'extremely inefficient' bitcoin https://t.co/BB6dyXm6zZ — CNBC (@CNBC) February 22, 2021

Don’t be like Molly, buy the dip

Why didn’t I listen to me? https://t.co/QMpi9kA5RE — Mehhhhhhhhh (@mememolly) February 23, 2021

Crypto AM Editor Writes

Markets respond after Bitcoin pierces $50,000 to reach new all-time-high

Breaking: Bitcoin smashes through $50,000

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View in association with Ziglu

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking in association with with Zumo

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Deeper Dives

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

https://www.cityam.com/profile/crypto-am-tip-toe-through-the-crypto/

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM: Recommended Events

What’s Next for Crypto Webinar

Baker Botts & Team Blockchain

3 March 2021 17:00 GMT

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3025235/72862B4A2DA17F4097395FBA84B845BF

CC Forum

Global Investment in Sustainable Development

31 March – 1 April 2021 – Dubai

https://dubai.cc-forum.com

Global Technology Governance Summit

6 – 7 April 2021 – Tokyo

https://www.weforum.org/events/global-technology-governance-summit-2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.

Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno