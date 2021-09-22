Crypto AM is delighted to announce GlobalBlock as a Silver Partner

GlobalBlock will be a Silver Partner and participant in the upcoming Crypto AM Summit and Awards 2021 event that will take place on September 29 and 30.

A message from GlobalBlock…

“In the low-touch volume driven world of cryptocurrency, GlobalBlock is different. We put service first.”

In 2018 Tim and Patrick Bullman, Karl Thompson and David Thomas, Co-founders of GlobalBlock, recognised that there was a significant demand for a UK based, service led brokerage in the cryptocurrency space.

“It was so difficult to tap into the cryptocurrency markets as many providers were based offshore, there was a lack of transparency and no real regulatory framework. There continues to be a lack of service even now from the biggest exchanges. So this is why we founded GlobalBlock, to tackle these obstacles head on for individuals and institutions looking to invest in cryptocurrencies.” Tim Bullman, Co-Founder of GlobalBlock

GlobalBlock is driven by its three core values – service, security, and transparency.

We are service led

GlobalBlock is a service-first crypto broker. When you open an account with us, you’ll be allocated a responsive personal account manager who you can contact by phone, email, or our secure chat service powered by Qwil.

“Our clients trade in over 100 different digital assets which you can access via our app, phone dealer service or online,” says David Thomas of GlobalBlock.

We take security seriously

We have implemented a Layer 2 digital asset tracking and settlement infrastructure, which reduces the security risk of dealing in digital assets. We take regulation very seriously and comply with regulation in every jurisdiction we enter.

We are currently temporarily registered under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 as a cryptoasset business until 31st March 2022, pending the determination of our application by the Financial Conduct Authority.

We are committed to transparency

It’s important to us that you know exactly what our charges are before you place a trade, and there is zero hidden commission, or funding or withdrawal fees. We offer market spreads and deep liquidity offering some of the best prices in the market.

We are a publicly listed company

GlobalBlock is one of the only UK cryptocurrency brokers that is a public company. We are listed on the TSXv as a subsidiary of GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited who trade as BLOK.

We work with corporate partners

We offer corporate partners and institutions a wide range of cryptocurrency solutions such as white and grey label partnerships, introducing broker agreements and affiliate programmes.

We were established in 2018 by an experienced management team from the worlds of institutional agency and prime brokerage, foreign exchange, and asset management. We have a wealth of knowledge in how to help your business introduce cryptocurrencies to your clients or include digital assets as part of your treasury portfolio.

So whether you are an individual looking to access the cryptocurrency markets or a company looking to include cryptocurrencies as part of your strategy or product range, we are committed to providing you with the technology you need, but more importantly the service you want.

Visit us at www.globalblock.co.uk or call 0203 750 1810.

As a Silver Partner we are pleased to support Crypto AMs summit, round tables and awards as James and the team share the same vision of transparency and accessibility to the crypto markets as we do.

Our two offerings go hand in hand.

Good luck with the event and we hope all attendees have a rewarding and enjoyable time.