Crypto AM Friday with Jason Deane

Crypto at a Glance with Jason Deane

While lawmakers in the US continue to wrangle over details of the Infrastructure Bill containing the crypto legislation, China kicks out the last of the Bitcoin miners and almost all nations continue to print money at an unprecedented rate, Bitcoin just keeps quietly building and expanding in the background, one block at a time.

We’re now less than four weeks away from Bitcoin becoming legal tender in El Salvador. On September 7th, six million people will have the option to accept or use Bitcoin on any transaction within the borders of the nation. At the same time, Paraguay, Uruguay and Tonga are already in the process of legalizing payments through Bitcoin in some form or another through their respective governing bodies. And they’re not the only ones. Just yesterday, Argentina’s president, Alberto Fernandez, made it clear that he is open to his country making crypto a larger part of the economy.

Even in non-democratic countries where government rule is absolute, more and more citizens are using Bitcoin to protect their wealth against collapsing fiat currencies. Nowhere was this explained better than in this excellent essay on the recent developments in Cuba, written and published this week by Alex Gladstein. Times, as Bob Dylan croaked, are a-changin’

This is probably why Bitcoin’s adoption rate has continued to increase over the last few months. A few weeks ago I mentioned some top level adoption figures in my Crypto AM Friday summary based on a report that had just come out at the time, but a few days ago I was able to complete a more extensive analysis. The results, covered in this article, are genuinely astonishing but the TL;DR version is that not only has Bitcoin adoption increased, but the rate of adoption has increased. And significantly so.

Put it this way, by the time you have finished reading this short 2 minute summary, somewhere around 330 more people will have joined the Bitcoin population globally, a rate that is 587% faster than it was just 2 years ago.

Where will we be in another two years?

Have a great weekend!

Jason

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,899,162,240,695.

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 12 August, 2021, at a price of $44,428.29, down from $45,593.64 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $46,228.91 and the daily low was $43,861.45.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $11,784.14. In 2019, it closed at $10,051.70.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $861.37 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.18 trillion and Facebook is $1.022 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $30,461,638,769, down from the day before $35,563,826,905. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 55.2%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 70.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.32, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 69.09. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I don’t want to go too far out on a limb […] but there is no reason to say ‘no. Perhaps that is a good path to take.”

President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, on whether the country will make bitcoin legal tender

What they said yesterday…

#Bitcoin is going to be incredibly valuable — Pulte (@pulte) August 12, 2021

Mexico’s 3rd richest man holds #Bitcoin and just put laser eyes on his profile pic. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DGmzVjPqzF — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) August 12, 2021

Ethereum is not bitcoin. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 12, 2021

