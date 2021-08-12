XRP takes limelight as bitcoin stumbles at $47k

Crypto at a Glance

Bitcoin’s ascent continued yesterday, though the largest cryptocurrency by market cap has pulled back somewhat this morning from highs of nearly $47k. It’s down 2% over the last 24 hours at time of writing, changing hands for around $45,200.

The markets generally continue to look in buoyant spirits though, with the Fear & Greed Index again showing the market is greedy. It appears that the US Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week with measures commentators say could be detrimental for the cryptocurrency industry has not impacted the bullish mood.

Elsewhere, the cryptocurrency markets as a whole swelled to a market cap of almost $2 trillion again for the first time since May. Ethereum has also pulled back 2% after its recent strong performance following its London upgrade last week, currently trading for around $3,100. The rest of the market is looking stronger though, with the majority of other major cryptocurrencies in the green today. Cardano and Dogecoin continue their strong recent showing, both rising another 3% since yesterday morning. XRP is the standout today though, up 10% over the last 24 hours to just below a dollar.

The big story yesterday was the Poly Network, after the largest attack in decentralized finance (DeFi) history took another dramatic twist. The hacker yesterday started to return the funds as promised, giving the cross-chain DeFi platform Poly Network back at least $342 million worth of drained funds.

In a Q&A session explaining his motives, the attacker said “When spotting the bug, I had a mixed feeling. Ask yourself what to do had you facing so much fortune. Asking the project team politely so that they can fix it? Anyone could be the traitor given one billion! I can trust nobody! The only solution I can come up with is saving it in a trusted account while keeping myself anonymous and safe. I prefer to stay in the dark and save the world.”

The Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit will be held on the 29 & 30 September…

Day One will be held in two Pavilions hosting the Crypto AM City of London Roundtables so that delegates can meet and network with each other and learn from great discussions and talks.

Day Two will be Summit day (Streamed and live audience) at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, finishing with the black tie gala dinner in the same venue where the winners of the Crypto AM Awards 2021 will be revealed.

For speaking opportunities, partnership packages or attendance (tickets will be strictly limited and by application) please email:

events@cityam.com

using the subject line CRYPTOAM SUMMIT

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some stats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/



Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,879,247,217,140.

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 11 August, 2021, at a price of $45,593.64, down from $46,365.40 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $46,735.63 and the daily low was $45,351.71.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $11,584.93. In 2019, it closed at $11,382.62

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $846.45 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.151 trillion and Facebook is $1.014 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35,563,826,905, up from the day before $33,880,177,728. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.36%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 70.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.74, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 68.61. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I’m not Gilbert, John or Russ… I think I’ll possibly be the first point guard in D.C. to lobby Senators about Bitcoin.”

Spencer Dinwiddie, Washington Wizards starting Point Guard

What they said yesterday…

Been a pleasure having you

My rookie year playing for the #Bitcoin Cyber Hornets is officially over. I want to thank 🙏my teammates for all the support and coaching they have provided to help me along the way. 🚀 https://t.co/YO3cRXTfog — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) August 11, 2021

Interesting discussion

Watching Space Force MIT guy respond to his DoD peers is satisfying. Here's is response for those who don't have a linkedin account: pic.twitter.com/WuNOdkVVjG — WhiskeySauer (@SauerWhiskey) August 11, 2021

In the Senate

TED CRUZ SUPPORTING COMMON SENSE



The US Government isn’t often keen on democracy or research especially with #Bitcoin



So to see a senator actually using common sense requesting the US Government to “understand blockchain before regulating it” is amazing pic.twitter.com/YftbEHAIRY — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) August 10, 2021

Crypto AM Editor Picks

OccamFi receives strategic investment from Cardano early stage VC Fund

Proof of Stake gives us a real opportunity for change

Fabric Ventures announces $130m fund to invest in digital assets and decentralisation

US steps closer to cryptocurrency tax after last minute bill addition

What needs to happen with Cryptocurrencies for regulators to more readily accept this industry

London Crypto leaders book is flying off the shelves

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View in association with Ziglu

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking in association with Zumo

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM Contributor: Jilian Godsil

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM Parliamentary Special

Part One of Two 21-22 April 2021

Part Two of Two 21-22 April 2021

Five Part Series 8-12 March 2021

Day One

Day Two

Day Three

Day Four

Day Five

Crypto AM Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

Part Two

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST