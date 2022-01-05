Slow start for Bitcoin, but cryptocurrency is outpacing stocks and shares

The cryptocurrency markets are broadly flat this morning. Bitcoin is up one per cent to just below $47k, while second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum is up 1.5 per cent to around $3,800.

A number of commentators, including El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, have boldly predicted that Bitcoin will hit the elusive $100,000 milestone this year. Evidence so far suggests that it could be a long road.

While it’s been a relatively quiet start to the year for crypto compared to 2021, when it burst out of the gates, it’s at least outperforming the stock markets. Yesterday saw Asian stocks, S&P 500 futures and tech-heavy Nasdaq futures all dip lower, while European stock markets have also opened down this morning.

Analysts have suggested the markets have been hit by a growing belief that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in March, with the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool saying investors were pricing a 61 per cent probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in March – up from the 25.9 per cent probability a month ago.

Last year, rumours of interest rate increases often saw the leading cryptocurrency move downwards in line with riskier tech stocks. Is 2022 the year Bitcoin breaks free of that cycle and becomes viewed as the safe haven asset many in the crypto community believe it to be?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,229,527,771,967, up from $2,225,180,411,845 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 4 2022, at a price of $45,897.58, down from $46,458.12 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $47,406.55 and the daily low was $45,752.46.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $33,992.43. In 2020, it closed at $7,411.32.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $877.74 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.523 trillion and Tesla is $1.154 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $45,288,793,447, up from $34,534,565,122 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 41.65%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 24, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 39.46. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.62. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin will continue to overtake gold, $100,000 a possibility.” Goldman Sachs analysts

What they said yesterday

We’ve come a long way…

Growth of the #Bitcoin Lightning Network ⚡️ in 3 years: pic.twitter.com/dPCbsuDMAX — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 4, 2022

The HODL community is growing…

Market up, market down, the number of #bitcoin holders just continues to rise! pic.twitter.com/4UdpWVrfiU — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 4, 2022

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST