Bitcoin’s teen spirit gets off to a gentle start

Happy new year! And, more importantly, happy birthday, Bitcoin! Yesterday marked the original and still-largest cryptocurrency’s 13th birthday, the start of its teenage years. What kind of adolescence can we expect?

Though the concept of Bitcoin was unleashed into the world on October 28 2008 with the publication of the Bitcoin whitepaper, it wasn’t actually until January 3 2009 that anonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first Bitcoin itself and started a revolution in the world of finance. Today, the cryptocurrency ecosystem encompasses thousands of cryptocurrencies and there are projects around the world using the technology.

Last year saw Bitcoin surpass $1 trillion in market value for the first time, El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, and banks including Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan started to offer wealthy clients access to Bitcoin funds. What does 2022 have in store?

It’s been a gentle start to the year, with the Bitcoin price continuing to trade in the same range between $46,000-$51,000. Bitcoin is currently down by about two per cent over the last 24 hours, trading for more than $46,000, though below its average trading price of about $48,000 over the last 200 days. The global crypto market is also down by about 1.5 per cent since this time yesterday to about $2.21 trillion.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,225,180,411,845, down from $2,243,803,480,422 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 3 2022, at a price of $46,458.12, down from $47,345.22 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $47,510.73 and the daily low was $45,835.96.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $31,971.91. In 2019, it closed at $7,410.66.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $879.79 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.459 trillion and Tesla is $1.204 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34,534,565,122, down from $33,071,628,361.52 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 41.56%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 23, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 39.69. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 38.91. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Given that money is one half of every commercial transaction and that whole civilizations literally rise and fall based on the quality of their money, we are talking about an awesome power, one that flies under the cover of night.” Ron Paul

What they said yesterday

Happy birthday Bitcoin!

Hope?

Inflation at 36% in Turkey.#Bitcoin is hope. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) January 3, 2022

Brace yourselves!

Happy 13th Birthday #bitcoin! Welcome to the fascinating, exciting & turbulent teenage years! #kevintheteenager pic.twitter.com/3DBR4CzBPl — Jason Deane (@JasonADeane) January 3, 2022

