Bitcoin levels off after eight days of upward movement

Bitcoin’s eight day win streak yesterday came to an end, closing yesterday slightly down on where it started. However, the price of the leading cryptocurrency is, essentially, unmoved after another largely flat day, continuing to hover at just above the $47k mark.

The news comes as inflation issues continue to spread around the world, with German inflation rising to its highest rate for 40 years as energy prices in the country soar. European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde yesterday warned that Russia’s war in Ukraine was delivering a “supply shock” to the eurozone economy.

Despite the news, global markets were looking up today. European shares opened higher after yesterday’s declines. The FTSE 100 index is 0.2 per cent higher at 7,594 and Germany’s Dax rose 0.6 per cent.

Ethereum too is slightly up on yesterday morning, currently changing hands for around $3,400. Things are hotting up further down the crypto rankings too, with the likes of Uniswap, Tron and Solana all seeing price increases of almost 10 per cent over the past 24 hours. Is the appetite for risk among investors returning?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2.153 trillion, up from $2.141 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 30 2022, at a price of $47,062.66, down from $47,465.73 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $47,655.15 and the daily low was $46,746.21.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $895.54 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.265 trillion and Tesla is $1.13 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28.304 billion, down from $32.649 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 43.88%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 52, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.22. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 68.63. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin mining could stabilise the electricity grid and help families save money.” Kentucky Representative, Angie Hatton

What they said yesterday

Saylor has a way with words…

#Money is something to live with. #Bitcoin is something to live for. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 30, 2022

When you know, you know…

💥WATCH: Michael Saylor bullish about Apple like he is bullish about #Bitcoin now.



Sometimes you just know.

Better do something about it 😉



pic.twitter.com/cplAucEMyX — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) March 30, 2022

It’s spreading…

NEW 💥 Vietnam PM orders central bank to create LEGAL framework for #Bitcoin and crypto 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/Gmzd6N4lvh — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 30, 2022

