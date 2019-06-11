Tuesday 11 June 2019 4:43 pm
Cricket World Cup: Scotland chief executive Malcom Cannon on qualifying heartbreak, the 10-team format and becoming a full member
Share
The World Cup may be in full swing across the country right now, but not everyone involved in cricket is revelling in the occasion. With the focus solely on the 10 teams competing, it is easy to get swept up by the occasion and forget the longstanding debate surrounding tournament’s format. Not if your name is Malcolm Cannon though. Like many, Cricket Scotland’s chief executive has been an interested spectator of the World Cup, but unlike the majority his enjoyment has been tempered by an unshakeable sense of what could have been. Read more: Indian fans make themselves at home at The Oval in Australia win
That’s because Scotland are one of the sides
stuck on the outside looking in on the sport’s grandest yet most
exclusive occasion.
Had Richie Berrington not been given out lbw to a
ball heading down the legside in Harare on 21 March last year it
would have been Scotland, not West Indies, playing on the biggest
stage this summer.
Yet, in a cruel twist of fate, Berrington had to
walk and once the rain came soon after Scotland were left five runs
short of Duckworth-Lewis-Stern’s par score in the decisive
qualifier.
It is this 10-team format – a reduction of four
from 2015 and the smallest edition since 1996 – not a dodgy lbw
decision that is the main area of contention for Cannon, who draws
unfavourable comparisons with other more inclusive sports.
“This year in particular, given the nature of our exit from the qualifier, I think it feels even more important that it [the format] is reviewed, that we look again at the structure,” the 57-year-old tells City A.M.
“The rationale for 10 teams is a commercial one
brought about by the broadcasters, in particular the importance of
India in the financial security of the sport. I get that, and I think
everyone understands it.
Read more: Chris Tremlett on England’s World Cup chances
“But ultimately the ICC has to also consider
strongly how best to grow the game of cricket globally. And while
other sports are giving more countries the opportunity to compete in
their world cups, cricket appears to be reducing those opportunities
and I’m not sure that’s logical in terms of growing the game.
“So, irrespective of how Scotland might feel
about our exit – the fairness, whether we should be there or not –
it’s actually irrelevant. We don’t want to be those whinging
Scots going on about it. Other people are doing the arguing for us.”
Share