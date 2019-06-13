Thursday 13 June 2019 5:17 pm
Cricket Betting Tips: Runs can flow at Southampton’s batting paradise
Share
AS THE second week of the Cricket World Cup draws to a close, a number of sides still look to have genuine aspirations of getting their hands on the trophy. Two of those sides are England and the West Indies who take head-two-head at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton today. For the host nation, it has been a solid-enough start to the tournament. A potentially tricky opener against South Africa was overcome in impressive fashion, with four of England’s top-five passing 50.
Eoin Morgan’s side were then defeated by Pakistan in a
high-scoring encounter at Trent Bridge, where despite centuries from both Joe
Root and Jos Buttler, they were unable to chase down Pakistan’s total of 348.
That defeat raised a few question marks about the
pre-tournament favourites and although they thrashed Bangladesh in their most
recent outing by 106 runs, those concerns still linger.
The English batting continues to impress though, with Jason
Roy’s swashbuckling 153 against Bangladesh the highest score of the tournament
so far.
Jonny Bairstow also passed 50 for the first time in the
competition in that game and it’s clear that if England are wanting to go deep
in this tournament, the top-five must continue the form they have showed so
far.
The bowling, however, has left plenty of room for
improvement.
Despite being the leading wicket taker in ODIs since the
last World Cup, Adil Rashid has taken just two wickets so far, conceding 142
runs in the process.
Chris Woakes has looked ineffective, while Mark Wood has
proved expensive.
The one shining light has been Jofra Archer, whose pace and
aggression continue to cause opposition batsman all sorts of problems.
Today’s opponents, the West Indies, are a dangerous side to
dismiss as they seek a first World Cup in 40 years.
Jason Holder’s men possess an excellent blend of youth and
experience, with the return to a round-robin format also sure to suit the
carefree brand of cricket they love to play.
Being Chris Gayle’s international swansong, the destructive
opener will want to end his career on a high and add to his 25 ODI centuries,
while his side will be hoping the box-office Andre Russell is fit.
The Jamaican scored 510 runs in this year’s IPL, which
included 52 sixes, while his 11 wickets also showed he’s a handy bowler too.
His aggressive bowling has complemented the other seamers in
the Windies’ ranks really well so far.
Pakistan couldn’t handle the heat of Russell, Sheldon
Cottrell and Oshane Thomas and were bowled out for just 105, while their
hostility had Australia reeling at 38-4.
With only Afghanistan and Sri Lanka below the West Indies in
the ODI rankings, England are rightfully the clear favourites, but their
opponents shouldn’t be taken lightly.
They showed against Pakistan, and for large parts versus
Australia, the ability they have, so England will need to be at the top of
their game.
The Hampshire Bowl pitch is notorious for being a batsman’s
paradise and providing the rain stays away, you’ve got to think a number will
cash in again.
Sporting Index offer a spread of 125- 135 in their 50-ups
market, which is a prediction on the aggregate total of player runs over 50
between both teams.
Given the explosiveness of both batting line-ups and on a
road-like pitch in Southampton, I fancy that mark of 135 to be surpassed, so
buying looks the way to go.
POINTERS
Buy 50-Ups 135 (Sporting Index)
Share