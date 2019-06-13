Cricket Betting Tips: Runs can flow at Southampton’s batting paradise

AS THE second week of the Cricket World Cup draws to a close, a number of sides still look to have genuine aspirations of getting their hands on the trophy. Two of those sides are England and the West Indies who take head-two-head at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton today. For the host nation, it has been a solid-enough start to the tournament. A potentially tricky opener against South Africa was overcome in impressive fashion, with four of England’s top-five passing 50.Eoin Morgan’s side were then defeated by Pakistan in a high-scoring encounter at Trent Bridge, where despite centuries from both Joe Root and Jos Buttler, they were unable to chase down Pakistan’s total of 348. That defeat raised a few question marks about the pre-tournament favourites and although they thrashed Bangladesh in their most recent outing by 106 runs, those concerns still linger. The English batting continues to impress though, with Jason Roy’s swashbuckling 153 against Bangladesh the highest score of the tournament so far. Jonny Bairstow also passed 50 for the first time in the competition in that game and it’s clear that if England are wanting to go deep in this tournament, the top-five must continue the form they have showed so far. The bowling, however, has left plenty of room for improvement.Despite being the leading wicket taker in ODIs since the last World Cup, Adil Rashid has taken just two wickets so far, conceding 142 runs in the process. Chris Woakes has looked ineffective, while Mark Wood has proved expensive.The one shining light has been Jofra Archer, whose pace and aggression continue to cause opposition batsman all sorts of problems. Today’s opponents, the West Indies, are a dangerous side to dismiss as they seek a first World Cup in 40 years. Jason Holder’s men possess an excellent blend of youth and experience, with the return to a round-robin format also sure to suit the carefree brand of cricket they love to play. Being Chris Gayle’s international swansong, the destructive opener will want to end his career on a high and add to his 25 ODI centuries, while his side will be hoping the box-office Andre Russell is fit. The Jamaican scored 510 runs in this year’s IPL, which included 52 sixes, while his 11 wickets also showed he’s a handy bowler too. His aggressive bowling has complemented the other seamers in the Windies’ ranks really well so far. Pakistan couldn’t handle the heat of Russell, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas and were bowled out for just 105, while their hostility had Australia reeling at 38-4. With only Afghanistan and Sri Lanka below the West Indies in the ODI rankings, England are rightfully the clear favourites, but their opponents shouldn’t be taken lightly. They showed against Pakistan, and for large parts versus Australia, the ability they have, so England will need to be at the top of their game. The Hampshire Bowl pitch is notorious for being a batsman’s paradise and providing the rain stays away, you’ve got to think a number will cash in again. Sporting Index offer a spread of 125- 135 in their 50-ups market, which is a prediction on the aggregate total of player runs over 50 between both teams. Given the explosiveness of both batting line-ups and on a road-like pitch in Southampton, I fancy that mark of 135 to be surpassed, so buying looks the way to go.(Sporting Index)