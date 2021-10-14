County cricket will return to two divisions in 2022

County Cricket in England and Wales will return to a two division structure after using a conference system during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news following discussions with the 18 counties that currently play first-class cricket.

Division One will consist of 10 teams, while Division Two will feature eight. The decision has been made following a vote by the county chairs.

The division teams have been decided based on who would have featured in each league prior to the pandemic, but promotion and relegation between the two divisions will remain, in a two-up, two-down system.

Prior to the 2020 season, teams voted to change the format of the divisions whereby eight teams in Division One would become 10, and 10 teams in Division Two would become eight.

Following this decision: Lancashire, Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire were promoted to Division One and Nottinghamshire were relegated.

During the pandemic, a location-based conference system was put in place in order to limit travel.

2022 Division One

Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Yorkshire

2022 Division Two

Durham, Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Worcestershire