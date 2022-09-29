Councils call on Gov to deliver Bakerloo line extension to avoid £6.4bn output loss

Southwark and Lewisham councils have called on the government to deliver the Bakerloo line’s extension, if ministers want to avoid £6.4bn in lost economic output.

“London is the beating heart of the British economy and the Bakerloo Line extension is vital to Lewisham and London’s continued growth,” said Lewisham’s mayor Damien Egan.

“It is a project supported by the overwhelming majority of local residents who need new social homes and fast, reliable routes into central London.”

Egan’s remarks, shared by councillor Kieron Williams of the Southwark council, came following last week’s mini-budget.

Discussed for nearly ten years, the extension would take the Bakerloo line beyond Elephant & Castle, to Lewisham and Catford.

It would provide more than 100,000 new homes, supporting 130,000 jobs across the capital.

City A.M. has approached TfL and the DfT for comment.