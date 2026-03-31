Cotai can leave name in Lights at Newcastle

Adrian Keatley has saddled eight winners so far this year

THERE is a feast of all-weather action to look forward to on Good Friday, with contests from Newcastle, Lingfield and Chelmsford all live on ITV.

One horse that caught my eye is COTAI LIGHTS, who is set to line up in the BetMGM All-Weather Three-Year-Old Championships Handicap (1.50pm) at Newcastle.

Trainer Adrian Keatley is bringing this horse back to the North East track after a win in November and then a subsequent third place finish over the course and distance when returning to action this month, following a winter break.

On that occasion he finished behind favourite for this race, Silent Strike, but he is eight pounds better off at the weights with that rival now.

Cotai Lights remains in good form, having since been to Ireland and run well to finish third over seven furlongs in a competitive handicap at Naas which was won by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Causeway.

Silent Strike and the progressive five-timer-seeking Al Najashi are respected but both have been well found in the market.

With Barry McHugh, who was aboard Cotai Lights for his win at Newcastle back in the autumn, booked again, 16/1 looks a big price for an in-form course and distance winner.

There are plenty of in-form types at the head of the betting for the BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap (3.00pm).

Blue Rc is favourite and has been prepped for this contest, while Chancellor arrives here after narrowly missing out in Group Three company at Lingfield last time.

The Lost King and First Principle are others that have been in fine form since the turn of the year, however all four horses have something in common in that they have no experience of Newcastle.

The Gosforth Park all-weather track provides a stiff test, particularly over the straight mile, that doesn’t suit all horses, and I would rather side with runners with past form there.

Roger Varian has started the season well and his eight-year-old TYRRHENIAN SEA has some strong past form at Newcastle, having won his first three starts over a mile at the track when looking like a bit of a world beater.

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He finished second on his fifth start and then didn’t run badly on his last outing, when third in November 2024, meaning he has never finished out of the frame at Newcastle.

Last time out he was beaten by Chancellor at Southwell in February but has now been dropped a couple of pounds in the handicap, while Chancellor has gone up a pound, meaning he has a three-pound swing for a length defeat.

There’s every chance he could reverse that form now and he looks a nice each-way play at 10/1.

Jack Channon is another trainer that has made a fast start to the campaign, winning the Lincoln and Spring Mile at Doncaster last week, and he looks to have claims of landing another big pot with FERROUS in the Midnite All-Weather Sprint Handicap (3.35pm).

The six-year-old is no stranger to the six-furlong course at Newcastle, finishing third behind Diligent Harry in the Group Three Chipchase Stakes on his last outing there last summer.

Prior to that he had won a course and distance handicap off a mark of 102, so he clearly enjoys it at Gosforth Park.

Seven furlongs does stretch his stamina a bit, so it’s worth forgiving his most recent disappointing effort, and with this stiff six furlongs suiting him so well, he looks a rock-solid each-way bet at 10/1.

POINTERS GOOD FRIDAY

Cotai Lights e/w 1.50pm Newcastle

Tyrrhenian Sea e/w 3.00pm Newcastle

Ferrous e/w 3.35pm Newcastle