An East Sussex man dubbed a so-called coronavirus super-spreader who is linked to multiple cases of the deadly illness has recovered, it emerged today.

Steve Walsh, from Hove, is believed to have passed the disease to 11 others while on a skiing holiday in France after attending a conference in Singapore.

Walsh, who has been in quarantine at Guy’s Hospital in London, said this morning that he was “fully recovered” from the disease.

In a statement, he said: “I was advised to attend an isolated room at hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and subsequently self-isolated at home as instructed.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed I was sent to an isolation unit in hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to isolate themselves.”

There have now been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in total in the UK, five of which are linked back to Walsh.

Servomex, Walsh’s employer, issued a statement saying that it would continue to support Walsh and his family.

It added: “We are working with Public Health authorities to ensure the welfare of our staff and communities and wish anyone with the virus a quick and full recovery”.

A second GP surgery has closed in Brighton this morning following an outbreak of the disease in the city.

A sign on the door of the Deneway branch of the County Oak medical centre reads: “The surgery is closed due to organisational health and safety reasons. Please contact 111 if you need to speak to a health professional.”

On Monday the main branch of the surgery closed after a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The development came as a Chinese expert said that the outbreak may be approaching its peak, with the death toll now above 1,000 in China alone.

The government’s top medical adviser, Zhong Nanshan, who had been at the forefront of combating 2003’s SARS outbreak, said that “the peak time may be reached at the … middle or late this month”.

He added that the number of cases was declining in several provinces. There were 2,478 on the mainland on Tuesday, down from 3,062 the day before.