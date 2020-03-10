The FTSE 100 has rebounded after yesterday’s Black Monday rout that wiped £125bn off London’s blue-chip stocks, rising almost four per cent in morning trading.

European stocks also rose after yesterday’s panicked sell-off, which was fuelled by a collapse in oil prices and the spread of coronavirus across Europe.

Read more: Global stocks plunge amid oil crash and coronavirus outbreak

Global stocks yesterday suffered their worst day of trading since the 2008 financial crisis, as a massive sell-off of Wall Street stocks triggered an automatic 15-minute break in selling designed to avoid a market capitulation.

But today an element of calm appeared to return to markets, as oil prices recovered five per cent after yesterday’s 30 per cent drop. Brent crude stood at $36.14 at 8.30am.

European stocks rebound after bruising day

The FTSE 100 climbed 3.7 per cent to break the 6,000-point mark after plunging to a four-year low yesterday

France’s Cac index rose 3.9 per cent, while Germany’s Dax climbed 3.4 per cent. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 only rose 3.8 per cent, recovering some ground after its 7.4 per cent plunge yesterday.

BP and Shell, which recorded their worst day ever on the stock market yesterday, also recovered somewhat. BP rose 5.6 per cent in early trading to 336p, while Shell rose 7.9 per cent to 1,408p.

Read more: How many coronavirus cases does your London borough have?

“Investors will need a few days like today to rebuild their confidence,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“What will help is a widespread recovery rather than just concentrated on a few sectors. The FTSE 100 on Tuesday did see gains in multiple sectors and the only main detractor was utilities.”

More volatility to come for FTSE 100

Still, analysts warned more volatility could be yet to come. Italy last night said that it will place the entire country on lockdown, suggesting the economic damage wrought by coronavirus has a while left to run.

Travel restrictions and school closures are now affecting the entire economy. Italy now counts 9,172 coronavirus infections and a death toll of 463.

With coronavirus spreading rapidly, other European countries could yet impose similar measures. “Quarantines, goods shortages, even civil disorder need to be priced in,” London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler said. “We think we are probably not there yet.”

Could the UK slash interest rates?

For now, traders have bought back into the FTSE 100 with the Bank of England under pressure to cut rates to ward off a recession.

The Bank may be forced to slash rates close to zero, with investors pinning hopes on a 0.5 percentage point cut within weeks in response to the threat of a global recession. That would leave UK interest rates at 0.25 per cent, a dramatic low.

Read more: George Osborne’s former adviser Rupert Harrison: Extra spending in Budget is ‘welcome’

But with the US Federal Reserve set to slash rates by 0.75 percentage points, after a 0.5 percentage point cut already in response to coronavirus, Lawler questioned whether central banks have the tools to prop up their economies.

“Markets have gotten used to being saved by central banks, and the knowledge that central banks have less ammunition to save them this time is adding to the fear factor,” he said.

