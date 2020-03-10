Trump brands Fed ‘pathetic’ after US stocks’ coronavirus bloodbath

US stocks have rebounded from their worst day since the financial crisis as hopes of stimulus from governments and central banks lifted the mood among traders.

But President Donald Trump called the US Federal Reserve “pathetic” for not having already slashed interest rates, adding to the pressure on Fed chair Jay Powell.

The S&P 500 was 3.2 per cent higher shortly after the bell rang on Wall Street. The Dow Jones was up 3.2 per cent and the Nasdaq was 3.6 per cent higher.

Rising US stocks marked the return of a semblance of calm to markets after one of the worst days in recent memory. When Wall Street opened yesterday, the falls were so big they triggered an automatic cutout system. The S&P 500 finished 7.6 per cent lower.

European stocks have also recovered some ground they lost yesterday. The UK’s FTSE 100 was 2.2 per cent higher by the early afternoon, Germany’s Dax was up 1.6 per cent, and France’s CAC 40 was 1.6 per cent higher.

Traders are betting that central banks around the world will slash interest rates to support their economies.

According to futures prices, investors think the US Federal Reserve will again cut interest rates by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points) when it meets on 18 March, following an emergency cut of the same amount last week. The Fed’s target rate range is now one to 1.25 per cent.

Pressure rises on US Federal Reserve

Trump said yesterday that he would meet with Republican lawmakers today to discuss a stimulus package. Today, he added to the pressure on the Fed, berating them once again for not cutting interest rates further.

“Our pathetic, slow moving Federal Reserve, headed by Jay Powell, who raised rates too fast and lowered too late, should get our Fed Rate down to the levels of our competitor nations,” Trump tweeted.

UBS analysts in a note that more action from central banks is highly likely. “We expect further cuts in policy rates and an expansion of central bank balance sheets across major economies including the US, UK, Eurozone and Japan in the coming days in response to the coronavirus growth shock and risks of contagion from the falling oil price,” they said.

The Brent crude oil price cratered on Sunday night and Monday morning, falling as much as 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia launched a price war against Russia.

The dramatic move came after the two sides failed to agree on a production deal at an Opec meeting.

Brent crude has risen 8.4 per cent today, however, to stand at $37.2.

Lale Akoner, market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said: “Today’s improved overall market sentiment has so far led to minor recovery in oil prices.”

Yet Akoner said that “the fundamental drivers for both the demand side and supply side imply downward pressure on oil prices until at least the second half of the year”.

Government bond yields, which yesterday hit record lows as investors fled equities, rose today as some risk sentiment returned. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose seven basis points to 0.64 per cent. Yields move inversely to price.