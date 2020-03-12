Coronavirus: Cineworld shares crash on debt breach warning

Cineworld’s shares spiralled today as it warned a worst-case scenario for coronavirus could mean it breaches its debt terms and close cinemas for up to three months.



Were cinemas to close for that period, Cineworld would lose between one and three months’ worth of revenue.



Read more: Cineworld says coronavirus has not hurt ticket sales amid Bond movie delay

If that happens, “there is a risk of breaching the group’s financial covenants, unless a waiver agreement is reached with the required majority of lenders within the going concern period”, Cineworld said.



Today’s warning triggered a 34 per cent plunge in Cineworld’s share price to under 60p.



Cineworld said such a scenario was unlikely. “However, it is difficult to predict the overall outcome and impact of COVID-19 at this stage,” it told investors.



If the UK coronavirus crisis does worsen significantly, this “would indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern”.



Cineworld’s stock has already dropped on the delay of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, from April to November.



Read more: A Flu to a Kill: James Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus

That came as China closed cinemas to prevent the spread of coronavirus. And Italy has now taken the drastic step of forcing all stores save supermarkets and pharmacies to stem the outbreak.



Mooky Greidinger, chief executive of Cineworld, said coronavirus has so far only had a “minimal impact” on the business.



But he added: “There can be no certainty on its future impact on our activities, hence we are taking measures to ensure that we are prepared for all possible eventualities.



Read more: FTSE 100 plunges six per cent on US coronavirus travel ban

“Should conditions relating to [coronavirus] continue or worsen, we have measures at our disposal to reduce the impact on our business including, but not limited to, capex postponement, cost reduction, in order to maintain cash liquidity.”



Cineworld said its financing arrangements consist of a dollar/euro loan totalling $3.6bn and a revolving credit facility of $462.5m, of which it has drawn down $95m.



Covenants on the credit facility kick in if Cineworld uses over 35 per cent of it.

