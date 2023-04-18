Cineworld can’t find buyer for operations outside UK, US and Ireland as creditors set to take over

People enter a Cineworld cinema . (REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo/File Photo)

Cineworld will halt efforts to sell its business outside of the UK, US, and Ireland after it failed to find a buyer.

The London-listed firm — which filed for bankruptcy in the US last August — said that it had received offers for its “Rest of World” business but they “did not meet the value level required by the Group’s lenders.”

The news comes after the embattled cinema chain previously revealed that it would launch a new debt restructuring plan which would wipe out shareholders in a bid to reduce its $4.53bn (£3.68bn) debt pile and exit Chapter 11 insolvency in the first half of 2023.

The company was also forced to halt the sale process of its US, UK and Ireland businesses after it failed to find a buyer earlier this month.

The cinema operator announced it would be taken over by its creditors in a bid to restructure its debts and keep the struggling company afloat.

Cineworld — which has 127 branches in the UK and over 700 globally — was badly hit during the pandemic as theatres were shuttered.

The beleaguered chain has struggled to claw theatre-goers back to the big screen and has also faced competition from streaming services.

Shares in Cineworld were up by over eight per cent on Monday morning.