Cineworld seeks potential restructuring to deal with £4bn debt burden

(REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo/File Photo)

Cineworld has said it is looking to gain liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a “comprehensive deleveraging transaction”.

The company, which owns US-based cinema chain Regal, said it had voluntarily sought a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the US in pursuit of a potential restructuring.

“Cineworld and Regal theatres globally are open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members,” Cineworld said in a statement today, responding to media speculation over the weekend.

“Any deleveraging transaction would, however, result in very significant dilution of existing equity interests in Cineworld… Cineworld’s evaluation of these strategic options remains ongoing.”

The cinema chain, one of the biggest in the world, said there would be “no significant impact” on its employees, following concerns over job losses.

London-listed Cineworld had been hit particularly hard by successive Covid-19 lockdowns. The company has lost some 94 per cent of its share price value over the past 12-months as it sought a pandemic turnaround.

The company had been lumbered with £4bn worth of debt at the end of the last financial year.