Cineworld warns against dwindling demand as film slates remain limited

Cineworld said that despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021, recent cinema admission levels have been below expectations due to limited film slates.

In an update released today, the cinema chain said: “These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the Group’s liquidity position in the near term.”

The company revealed it is now on the defensive to manage costs and enhance liquidity, largely focusing on previously disclosed operational and financial initiatives.

It did state that it was examining deleveraging options, but this would likely result in very significant dilution of existing equity interests in Cineworld.

In May, Cineworld revealed it had approached the former dissenting shareholders of its U.S. division Regal Entertainment to further delay payment obligations.

It comes after the UK cinema chain said last month that it would fork out $170m to Regal shareholders, who were unhappy with the price of $23 per share they received following the Cineworld takeover in 2017.

The London-listed firm is laden with debt and said lenders of certain debt facilities have given waivers, or promises to waive, any “events of default” in order to help with talks with the former Regal shareholders.

The company said in an update this morning: “Cineworld has chosen to initiate these discussions with the aim of maximising its available liquidity and is hopeful that a satisfactory agreement can be reached. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

Cineworld is also in hot water over the deal with Canada’s Cineplex, which could result in damages of up to C$1.23bn for the already struggling entertainment company.

Despite these concerns, the cinema operator’s revenue has skyrocketed by $1bn (£760m) in the past year, as record-breaking blockbuster releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home have lured in viewers.