Coroebus looks set to leave St James’ Palace rivals in his Shadow in Berkshire

Coroebus won the 2000 Guineas last time out under James Doyle

THIS year’s St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20pm) doesn’t look the strongest on paper, but if there is one star in the line-up it’s certainly COROEBUS.

Charlie Appleby’s colt has done little wrong in his career so far and you had to be impressed by the way he won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last time.

Runner-up Native Trail backed up the form with a good victory in the Irish equivalent and you have to feel if the same Coroebus shows up here, he’ll take the world of beating at 8/11 with William Hill.

If there is one negative about his chances then it’s the draw in stall two which certainly doesn’t make his life easy.

Personally, I’m not too worried about it and I think his class will get him through, but I’m going to throw a few quid each-way on BERKSHIRE SHADOW too as he’ll get his optimum conditions here.

He ran a more than solid race in the Guineas when fifth and I fancy him to outrun his 33/1 odds.

Earlier on the card, I fancy Aidan O’Brien to win a record extending 10th Coventry Stakes (3.05pm) with BLACKBEARD.

The son of No Nay Never is three from three in his career so far and put in a career best last time to beat the highly touted Tough Talk in the Group Three Marble Hill at the Curragh.

He looks a colt of real potential and his draw in 14 will give him the dream passage up the stands’ side rail.

O’Brien knows this race like the back of his hand and I expect him to be celebrating yet another win of the Group Two contest at 3/1.

POINTERS

Blackbeard 3.05pm Ascot

Coroebus 4.20pm Ascot

Berkshire Shadow e/w 4.20pm Ascot