Commerzbank reportedly considering 7,000 more redundancies

Commerzbank’s supervisory board is reportedly set to discuss the possibility of another 7,000 job cuts, in addition to the 4,300 redundancies already announced by the German lender.

Commerzbank is now considering closing 400 of its 1,000 German branches, double the number previously reported, according to German newspaper Boersenzeitung.

Germany’s second biggest bank is under pressure from shareholders over its strategy and leadership, with activist investor Cerberus recently launching a push for change at Commerzbank.

Cerberus has called on the lender to cut costs and overhaul its strategy, but the investor’s demand for two seats on Commerzbank’s supervisory board have been rebuffed.

Shares in Commerzbank have fallen around 60 per cent since Cerberus took a five per cent stake in the lender in 2017.

Commerzbank has already announced, and is due to announce the results of a review into potential cost cutting measures in August.

A Commerzbank spokesperson said the lender would not comment on “speculation”.

“As already announced, we plan to disclose the details of our cost project the latest with our second quarter numbers. Currently, different options and scenarios are being discussed. No decisions have been taken,” they added.

The bank, which is still partially owned by the state after a bailout during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, announced plans to close 200 of its 1,000 branches and cut 4,300 jobs last year.

Commerzbank warned last month that its target for turning a profit in 2020 now seems “very ambitious” after it made a loss in the first quarter as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic drove up loan loss provisions.