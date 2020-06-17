The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Commerzbank London £37.9m over failures to put anti-money laundering systems in place that “created significant risk”.

Commerzbank was aware of weaknesses in its anti-money laundering (AML) systems and controls but “failed to take reasonable and effective steps to fix them” despite the FCA raising specific concerns with the lender, the regulator said.

Read more: Activist investor Cerberus vows to continue push for change at Commerzbank

The fine relates to failures by the German lender’s London division to put adequate controls in place between October 2012 and September 2017.

“’Commerzbank London’s failings over several years created a significant risk that financial and other crime might be undetected,” said Mark Steward, the FCA’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

“Firms should recognise that AML controls are vitally important to the integrity of the UK financial system,” he added.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The FCA said it had identified a number of failings in the bank’s AML provisions, including the failure to conduct timely due diligence checks on clients.

Commerzbank London also failed to address long-standing weaknesses in its automated tool for monitoring money laundering risk on transactions, the watchdog said.

The lender agreed to resolve the matter at an early stage of its investigation, the FCA said, entitling it to a 30 per cent discount on its fine. Without this, the bank would have been fined over £54m.

A spokesperson for Commerzbank said it had fully cooperated with the FCA, adding: “The FCA investigation found no actual financial crime”.

Read more: Commerzbank set to cut more jobs and branches, says board member

“The Bank has taken the findings of the regulator very seriously,” they continued.

“Commerzbank London has therefore undertaken a significant remediation exercise. Commerzbank is committed to ensuring that our business fully complies with the regulatory requirements. This has the highest priority at the bank.”