Cocreate Europe: Join Alibaba.com’s flagship B2B event to supercharge your business in 2026!

SMEs from across Europe are expected to convene in London later this Autumn for CoCreate Europe, the flagship SME-focused trade event by Alibaba.com.

Bringing together millions of buyers with millions of global sellers, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business e-commerce. Alibaba.com is revolutionising how SMEs are accessing global supply chains, enabling British buyers to source exciting and innovative products more efficiently and cost-effectively.

To showcase its commitment to European SMEs, Alibaba.com is hosting CoCreate Europe, the first European edition of Alibaba.com’s highly successful SME-focused trade event. Since 2023, it has been hosted in Las Vegas, bringing together thousands of North American SMEs under one roof each year. In its most recent event, in September, more than 3,000 SMEs convened.

Alibaba.com’s SME sourcing summit in Europe, which is designed as a platform for collaboration, brings together entrepreneurs, manufacturers and investors for a full-day programme of product innovation and business building. The event will feature panels on topics ranging from how to cut business costs and build resilient supply chains, to harness AI for growth, scale beyond borders and tap into the trends set to shape 2026 and beyond. In addition, there will be a plethora of networking opportunities for sellers, connecting them with sourcing professionals, suppliers, investors, SME influencers and many more.

SMEs can expect to connect with new suppliers and forge sourcing relationships, learn AI sourcing best practices from Alibaba.com’s expert team, and – ultimately – unlock meaningful long-term growth opportunities. SMEs from across Europe are expected in London – from sole traders and entrepreneurs to representatives from ambitious, scaling brands.

Fundamental to CoCreate’s success is CoCreate Pitch. As the world’s largest product-based pitch competition, CoCreate Pitch will see SMEs pitch their most unique and innovative product dreams to a judging panel including Manchester United legend-turned entrepreneur Rio Ferdinand OBE and entrepreneur and broadcaster Sara Davies MBE. The competition will see 30 finalists pitch their product ideas live with ten winners receiving up to $20,000 worth of prizes. The grand winner will receive $200,000 to help develop their product, out of a total prize pool of $400,000 worth of prizes.

CoCreate will provide access to Alibaba.com’s cutting-edge tools, supplier network, and AI-powered sourcing tools AI Mode and Accio that automate the entire sourcing process, connecting buyers with 200,000+ verified suppliers across 76 industry categories and 200 million product listings. In addition, it will highlight its Trade Assurance which gives SMEs ultimate supply chain certainty. Combined, these offerings save SMEs time and allow them to focus on growing their businesses.

Book your place at CoCreate Europe on 14th November!

Looking to connect with suppliers or like-minded SMEs? Want real, practical advice on how to implement AI into your business? Seeking opportunities to unlock growth opportunities? Join us at CoCreate Europe.

Alibaba.com’s flagship SME trade event will bring together SMEs from across Europe for an inspirational day of collaboration and learning.

Why Attend?

Connect with the world’s leading marketplace network: connect with 150+ SME influencers and entrepreneurs.

AI-powered sourcing tools: Explore Alibaba.com’s AI Mode and the Accio AI Sourcing Agent, the first AI-powered assistant that streamlines your end-to-end sourcing workflow.

Smooth and reliable fulfilment: Find out about seamless end-to-end fulfillment with trusted logistics, secure payments, and Alibaba.com Trade Assurance.

Connecting buyers and sellers globally

Don’t miss these must-visit sessions exclusively at cocreate Europe

Cut costs & build resilient supply chains. Learn how to secure reliable suppliers and logistics partners you can count on.

Leverage AI & digital tools for growth. Discover practical ways to save time, source smarter, and sell more.

Scale beyond borders. Learn strategies to expand into new markets while protecting your margins.

Trends to win through 2026. Discover the biggest trends and how to stay ahead of the pack.

Book your place at CoCreate Europe now www.alibabacocreate.com

14th November 2025 at the InterContinental London – The O2, London