Co-op launches guide to help managers support women going through the menopause

The Co-op is launching a guide to help its 4,500 managers help women access support dealing with the menopause.

The grocer said its own internal research had found that more than half of managers in the UK do not feel confident in supporting a colleague dealing with perimenopause or menopause.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that two-fifths of dealing with women had experienced heightened levels of anxiety at work.

At the same time, more than a quarter said they had felt depressed.

All of Co-op’s managers across its supermarkets, funeral homes, insurance businesses and legal services providers will have access to the guide, to help them better support colleagues.

Helen Webb, chief people and services officer at the Co-op, said: “It’s time to stop viewing the physical and mental impacts felt by those experiencing the perimenopause and menopause as just a women’s issue and rather as a workplace issue that we all have a role in supporting.

“We need to work together across business, government and society to end the stigma, so that no-one else faces this alone.”