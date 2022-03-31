Co-op food names two top managers to cover chief executive’s family-orientated career break

Co-Op food

Two new co-managing directors have been appointed to the Co-Op’s food business, while its chief executive takes a career break to support her childrens’ education.

The mutual’s current chief operating officer and chief commercial officer, Chris Whitfield and Matt Hood, are set to assume a joint role while Jo Whitfield takes four months off, from May.

The announcement has reportedly not yet been made internally, according to Retail Week, with Whitfield’s break being taken to help her sons through their exams.

One source close to the Co-op said according to RW, the pair “will maintain our resilience in a competitive market and drive the business forward to set us up for continued success”.

Last week the Co-op Group CEO Steve Murrells announced he was stepping down following its AGM, paving the way for the supermarket’s first female boss, Shirine Khoury-Haq.

Khoury-Haq, currently holds the role of group CFO and CEO of Co-op Life Services, and will become interim CEO this spring.