Freshfields to support staff through the menopause with paid-for benefits

Magic Circle law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has adopted a new policy to support employees through the menopause.

The City of London law firm is also offering specialist care to any employees experiencing symptoms of the menopause, through its private healthcare provider.

Employees working in Freshfields UK offices will be able to book appointments with specialist GPs and be able to talk to “menopause trained” nurses through a 24/7 hotline, through the company’s private healthcare plan.

Freshfields’ employees will also be given paid time off to go to any doctors appointments.

Freshfields offer comes amid fierce competition between law firms to recruit and retain legal talent.

Last month, the City of London litigator said employees will be eligible to receive up to $60,000 worth of fertility services, to cover the cost of IVF, surrogacy, and egg freezing.

In January, the Magic Circle law firm also began paying out special £50,000 bonuses to its private equity lawyers.

The new benefits come as part of Freshfields push to create a more “inclusive work culture,” the company said, as it pointed to figures from private healthcare company Bupa, claiming almost 900,000 women left their jobs due to symptoms of the menopause.

For reference, just 23 per cent of Freshfields’ partners are women, figures from the law firm show.

Nonetheless, in 2020 Freshfields’ female partners earned 6.7 per cent more than their male equivalents, according to Freshfield’s own figures.

In an email to City A.M. a spokesperson for Freshfields explained the firm had decided to offer the benefits in “direct response” to requests from staff.

The spokesperson claimed that the move is aimed at increasing “transparency” by clearly setting out the support and benefits available to Freshfields employees.