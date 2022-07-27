Freshfields outstrips Magic Circle rivals with record partner payouts of more than £2m

By:

The sums paid out to partners at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have surged to record highs of more than £2m, after the Magic Circle law firm’s revenues jumped 10 per cent year on year.

The centuries old law firm saw its profits increase for the sixth year in a row, after revenues surged to heights of more than £1.7bn.

The uptick saw the payouts given to Freshfields’ partners outrstrip those handed out by its Magic Circle rival, Clifford Chance, as profits-per-partner at Freshfields surged to record highs £2.07m, compared to Clifford Chance’s £2.04m.

The record payouts come on the back of a boom in demand for legal services following a record year for M&A activity caused by the economic chaos brought about by Covid-19.

The surge has in turn seen the payouts handed out to partners at the City’s major law firms hit record highs of more than £2m per partner in some of London’s highest paying firms.

Freshfields managing partner Rick van Aerssen said he was “delighted” to have achieved a sixth consecutive year of revenue growth” as he suggested the “robust set of results” are sign of the “strength and resilience” of Freshfields’ “long-term strategy”.

The boom has at the same time sparked a battle for talent amongst the City’s top firms, that has seen the salaries paid out to newly-qualified lawyers climb to heights of more than £100,000 a year.

In April, Freshfields itself outbid its Magic Circle rivals in upping pay for its freshly trained lawyers to £125,000 a year.

The firm – which is one of the oldest law firms in the world – was soon followed by its rival Clifford Chance, which matched Freshfields’ NQ payouts the following month.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.