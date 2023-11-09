Millions of UK women could quit workforce if health overlooked

Almost a quarter of UK working women have considered quitting due to the impact of menopause or menstrual symptoms at work.

Almost a quarter of UK working women have considered quitting due to the impact of menopause or menstrual symptoms at work, according to new research from healthcare provider Simplyhealth.

The workforce could lose 3.5m female employees unless more is done by employers to support women with menstrual and menopausal health symptoms.

87 per cent of working women want their employer to be more supportive when it comes to women’s health, with around 31 per cent looking for flexible home working. A quarter want time off for healthcare appointments and a fifth would like to see menstrual and menopause leave.

Last month’s economic modelling from AXA Health and Centre of Economic and Business Research shows that when businesses neglect women’s health in the workplace, the UK economy loses £20.2bn a year.

Data from the report found that just a quarter of employers have a menopause policy in place.

However, less than one in ten women going through menopause work for a business that offers leave for this.

The report found that more than 44 per cent of employers say they offer planned flexible working as part of their menopause support compared with just 28 per cent for menstrual health.

Adele Johnston, founder of The Menopause Coach, previously told City A.M. how her last workplace refused to temporarily reduce her hours of work to allow her to begin hormone replacement therapy after being diagnosed as perimenopausal at the age of 37.

She said: “Surprisingly, despite the senior management team being predominantly female, my request was turned down, and a demotion was intimated as the only path to continuing my career at that time.”

The CIPD’s Menopause Workplace Experiences report 2023, which surveyed over 2,000 women aged 40-60 currently employed in the UK, showed that written policies and support networks are the most common forms of workplace support.

Flexible working and ability to control temperature, however, are seen by women as the most helpful to manage menopause symptoms at work.

Acting on this could help the seven million women aged 40-60 in the UK workforce, the vast majority of whom will go through the menopause transition during their working lives.

Yet, workplaces are increasingly providing better menopause support.

The Health and Wellbeing at Work report found that almost half of employers offer provision for those experiencing menopause this year, compared with 30 per cent in 2022.

Over a third of employers said they encourage an open and supportive climate where employees are able to talk about menstrual health issues.

Dr Macarena Staudenmaier Keglevich M.D., Msc and head of clinical product and operations at Simplyhealth said: “While employers have started to offer more support for women in the workplace, our research shows more is needed.

“By adopting policies that meet women’s needs, employers can look to retain their workforce and positively impact their productivity. As well as training for line managers, and HR policies that support and normalise leave, offering access to healthcare support — such as immediate GP access, can be hugely beneficial.”

Jane Gratton, deputy director of public policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “With three in four businesses struggling to find the skills they need, employers will want to do everything they can to retain skilled and experienced people in their workforce, including those struggling with the menopause.

“Our research shows that flexible working is now part of the fabric of workplace practices, with three quarters of employers offering it in some form.

“But for some people, additional support, when needed, can make a big difference and ensure they can maintain their place in the workplace and reach their full potential.”