Menopause forced me to leave my job – no other woman should go through the same

A third of over 50s and retirees said availability of flexible working opportunities would keep them in workforce for longer – and a further 28 per cent could be tempted out of retirement if they simply had the option to work from home

On International Women’s Day, Lauren Chiren shares how menopause forced her to leave her job – and launched her on an unexpected new career trajectory

I was 37 and working as a senior executive in financial services when I started to suffer such severe symptoms I was convinced I had early onset dementia. One evening, I got home, dropped my briefcase in the kitchen, said ‘hi’ to my son, then turned around and left – I’d completely forgotten that I’d already been to work that day.

For about 18 months I didn’t sleep for more than two hours a night. On so little sleep, you would expect someone to be exhausted and unable to concentrate. But on the contrary, I was hyperactive, hyper-vigilant and super-sensitive, overtraining in the gym and working excessive hours without getting sufficient recovery.

Meanwhile my problems with recall and retention of information left me feeling hamstrung at work, stopped me speaking up readily at meetings, and I often found my throat so tight with anxiety that I had to sip hot water to be able to get words out. My confidence and self esteem took a pummelling and I was clueless about what was happening to me.

The crippling anxiety, almost paranoia and other lesser known symptoms of menopause, combined with little support, resulted in me leaving my job.

And I’m not alone. Research cited by the Equality and Human Rights Commission [EHRC] found that one in ten women who worked during the menopause had to quit due to their symptoms. Two-thirds of women between the ages of 40 and 60 experienced menopausal symptoms at work, which largely had a negative impact. The EHRC has issued guidance clarifying that employers can be sued if they do not make reasonable adjustments for staff going through the menopause.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. For me, leaving my job was the start of an unexpected new trajectory. I didn’t want any other woman to go through what I did or for employers to lose talented people, so I retrained as a menopause coach, supporting women, companies and organisations, and providing them with the right tools to create a positive menopause experience. Over the last year, I have helped over 19.000 people learn more about the menopause, and I fully believe that a lack of understanding of this very predictable stage of life is a major reason women aged 45 to 55 are more likely to quit their job, get divorced and even take their own lives.

There are a lot of simple things that workplaces can consider to be more inclusive. For example, providing menopause awareness sessions is a powerful way to open the conversation while training menopause champions can foster an inclusive, and diverse workplace environment. And introducing reasonable adjustments like flexible working hours can be a game-changer for someone dealing with unpredictable menopausal symptoms. Menopause support isn’t a one size fits all solution, but implementing menopause savvy and supportive initiatives, including workplace coaching, open door policies and a resource hub, as well as desk fans, extra breathable uniforms if relevant, and access to cool water can make everyone feel included and supported.

We are only halfway through our adult life when we reach the menopause and it is an incredible opportunity for people to really think where they are and what the future holds. Changing the narrative around menopause and recognising the more unusual symptoms will mean that women don’t suffer and live in fear – the way I did.

Lauren Chiren is founder of Women of a Certain Age