Why Tech Needs To Support Women In Menopause

Brain fog leading to poor concentration, tiredness, low mood and reduced or lowered confidence: these are all symptoms of menopause that affect women at work.

A CIPD survey of 1,409 women experiencing menopause symptoms was led by YouGov and found that 59% of working women between the ages of 45 and 55 who are experiencing menopause symptoms said that it has a negative impact on them at work.

Women over the age of 50 are the fastest growing group in the workforce, the report also discovered. With the average age for the menopause transition identified as 51, women generally experience symptoms for around four years. There is no “one menopause” – some women experience a full gamut of often debilitating symptoms, while others may feel broadly fine.

Tech in trouble

When it comes to tech and fintech, it’s clear that more needs to be done, looking at the findings from some ​​new research from Intuit QuickBooks. Twenty percent of women in tech or fintech who have experienced menopausal symptoms have left (or wanted to leave) their job because of their symptoms.

The symptoms that contributed most to their lack of confidence were hot flushes (39%), mood changes such as depression, anxiety and stress (37%) and poor sleep quality (36%). Thirty-eight percent of the survey’s participants said they generally felt less confident in their abilities, with 41% saying the main challenges were symptoms affecting their ability to perform work tasks.

One of the biggest barriers to the issue is that of stigma, which is stubbornly persistent. Forty-three percent of women surveyed said they wouldn’t disclose that they’re going through the menopause to their employer, and 44% also said they wouldn’t draw attention to the fact they were struggling. Worryingly, 40% said they didn’t believe they would get any additional support.

It’s hardly surprising then that so many women leave work during this time, but many say they would be more likely to stay at their organisations if they had supportive measures in place.

Just as there isn’t a one-size-fits-all menopause, equally, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for employers, but leadership teams do need to be firstly open to conversations with their female workforce about what’s needed, and from there, take action.

Along with the foundations of flexible working and health support, an employee resource group can provide a forum where women can openly about the menopause. Awareness workshops can be put in place to raise awareness among staff and let everyone know that this is something that is supported in the workplace. It matters, because businesses that do not support their employees at this time may find that they will lose valuable talent.

