Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Elevate your compliance and risk management

Risk Smart empowers risk and compliance teams in regulated businesses. Its platform and solutions simplify, automate and digitalise risk management to increase confidence and business resilience. Risk Smart gives GRC professionals in businesses of all sizes a simple, affordable escape from spreadsheets and complicated systems, making life easier for risk teams, helping them gain time and save cost and enabling smarter decisions through real-time insights. RiskSmart is a cutting-edge risk management solution, renowned for its comprehensive range of products focusing on risk, compliance and policy management. At its core, RiskSmart provides an array of tools designed to streamline and enhance the way organisations identify, assess and mitigate risks. The risk management products integrate advanced data analytics, offering businesses foresight into potential risks and enabling proactive strategies. For compliance, RiskSmart offers robust solutions that help companies navigate the complex landscape of regulatory requirements. These products are designed to ensure continual compliance with industry standards and legal mandates, thereby reducing the risk of non-compliance penalties and reputational damage. Learn more and get access to RiskSmart now at www.risksmart.com