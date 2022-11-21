C’mon England: Pub bosses set to be the Three Lions’ biggest fans

Pubs are hoping to boost sales today. (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)

Pubs are hoping for a wintry windfall thanks to the World Cup kicking off this week.

The country’s boozers are hoping that England’s first match versus Iran this afternoon will draw in crowds on a traditionally quiet trading day.

The football tournament typically draws in £155m for pubs when held in the summer months. Pubs are hoping the Qatari-hosted games will deliver an extra 10 per cent in bookings, according to a survey by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Two thirds of UK pubs are planning on hosting screenings as the sector battles monster costs this winter, the industry body said.

Despite a “cost of doing business” crisis, the country’s publicans were “still ready to provide a warm welcome to fans,” BBPA boss Emma McClarkin said.

However, pub bookings have slipped 20 per cent for the festive season compared to usual years.

Fuller’s chief Simon Emeny told CityA.M. he was hopeful the tournament would be a “net positive” for the pub sector while England doing well would “help lift the mood of the country” – and perhaps keep those tills ringing all the way to the World Cup final on 18 December.

Speaking to CityA.M. earlier this autumn, Boxpark boss Simon Champion said the upcoming tournament was set to be “bigger and better” than ever for the hospitality operator.

Waves of Londoners had booked the first England match day off work. “I think it will be fantastic for us,” Champion added.