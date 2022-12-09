World Cup fans flock to shops to buy TV screens and football Christmas decor

Football fans have upgraded their screening set-ups ahead of England v France this weekend, with sales for televisions and projectors surging.

The Three Lions are set to take on their rivals on Saturday evening, with shoppers rushing to upgrade their TV sets after England made it through to the showdown.

High street stalwart John Lewis saw a flurry of sales on Monday, after England beat Senegal.

Larger screen sizes were boosted 124 per cent compared to the previous week, with 60-69 inch televisions particularly popular.

Argos said searches for projectors were up by 30 per cent as many Brits will plan to stay in and watch the game, rather than heading to a pub.

Tablet searches were also up 17 per cent, the retailer said.

Shoppers are also getting on board with the winter tournament by incorporating the football fever into their festive celebrations.

John Lewis said it had seen a boost of 77 per cent to sales of football decorations – including a football bauble that was sold out online.