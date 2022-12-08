CMA slaps BMW with fine for not complying with probe request

The Competition and Markets Authority has slapped BMW with a £30,000 fine for not complying with an information request. (Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images)

The Competition and Markets Authority has slapped BMW with a £30,000 fine for not complying with an information request.

The watchdog – which has also added a daily penalty of £15,000 – believes the German marque is withholding information regarding a probe from earlier this year.

Launched in March, the investigation focused on suspected anti-competitive practices related to the recycling of old and written-off vehicles.

“The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) believes that important aspects of the suspected conduct were agreed outside the UK and implemented in the UK,” it said in a statement.

According to the regulator, BMW “failed to comply fully” with its legal request, claiming the CMA doesn’t have jurisdiction – an argument that was rejected by the watchdog.

BMW was approached for comment.

Around the same time as the CMA probe, the European Commission launched an investigation into car manufacturers over a possible breach of cartel laws.

This led to the likes of Renault, Ford and Stellantis being investigated.