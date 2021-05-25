Competition watchdog to probe Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca over £27.5bn US drug deal

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will probe Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca over its £27.5bn mega deal to buy a US drug company.
The CMA said it was looking into whether Cambridge-based AstraZeneca’s purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals could harm competition in the UK.
The CMA has set a deadline of 3 June for responses for its so-called phase one investigation.
AstraZeneca agreed to buy Boston-based Alexion in December, marking the drug giant’s biggest acquisition and a move to boost its expertise in immunology and rare diseases.
