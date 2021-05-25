Competition watchdog to probe Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca over £27.5bn US drug deal

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will probe Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca over its £27.5bn mega deal to buy a US drug company.

The CMA said it was looking into whether Cambridge-based AstraZeneca’s purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals could harm competition in the UK.

The CMA has set a deadline of 3 June for responses for its so-called phase one investigation.

AstraZeneca agreed to buy Boston-based Alexion in December, marking the drug giant’s biggest acquisition and a move to boost its expertise in immunology and rare diseases.

Read more: Study: Two doses of Astrazeneca jab could be 90 per cent effective