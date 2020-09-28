City's COYA takes brunch to a whole new level

City hotspot COYA is hoping to introduce some more life to weekends in the Square Mile with a new brunch offering – with three hours of free-flowing Veuve Clicquot the heart of the party.

The ‘Warrior Brunch’ sees guests treated to ceviches, canapes, and a host of hearty mains alongside what can only be described as a comically large dessert platter.

Peruvian dancers will also entertain guests throughout the bottomless brunch, which – should champagne not tickle your fancy – also offers a cracking range of cocktails, including a pisco sour.

City A.M.’s visit to the first brunch offering, which will run every Saturday for the foreseeable future, was enjoyably bonkers: the very definition of ‘extra,’ with superb service matched by really excellent food.

Particular highlights include a glorious atun chifa, a yellowfin tuna with soy, sesame seeds and shrimp cracker – tingly rather than spicy, the tuna shines through and brings a touch of the exotic to the Throgmorton Street venue.

A main of bife de ancho – a ribeye steak served on a still-smoking charcoal platter alongside aji limo – also hit the spot. As for the dessert platter, imagine the most luxuriant assemblage of chocolate, fruit and everything in between, then double it.

In a Covid-world, as escapism goes – it’s hard to beat.

Book here. The Oro brunch experience is £120 per person, with the bronze experience priced at £90 a head for three hours. Angel Court, Throgmorton St, EC2N 2AT

