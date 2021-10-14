City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

McDermott Will & Emery

Law firm McDermott Will & Emery has poached the new Head of its London Corporate Tax practice from Deloitte.

Kevin Cummings makes his return to the legal market after being a Partner at the Big Four firm for five years.

“It’s great to be back in the legal market with an elite firm at a time when London is bristling with energy and bursting with deals as we emerge from the pandemic,” Cummings told City A.M.

Cummings’ practice includes most forms of UK and international tax advice for London’s multinationals and privately owned groups.

“Kevin’s joining comes on the heels of several other high profile additions to McDermott Tax. Our clients are experiencing increasing needs for comprehensive tax planning, compliance advice and expertise to support their cross border transactions,” Head of McDermott’s Tax practice, Jane May said.

Marlowe

Business services and software firm Marlowe has added media group Future’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to its board.

Joining as a Non-Executive Director at the beginning of November, Rachel Addison will also take up the role of Chair of the Audit committee.

Most recently CFO of Future, Addison has also held the same position at TI Media Limited, as well as a number of other roles at media companies including Trinity Mirror, now known as Reach.

“I’m delighted to welcome Rachel to Marlowe’s board. She has a very relevant track record of business transformation, digitalisation and fast-paced M&A and I am confident that her experience will be of considerable value to the group,” Chairman Kevin Quinn said.

Close Brothers Asset Management

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has hired a new Managing Director for its Global Funds as the firm looks to enhance its investment proposition.

Giles Parkinson joins from Aviva Investors after six years, where he helped launch the firm’s Gloval Equity Endurance fund.

Reporting into Chief Investment Officer Robert Alster, Parkinson will be taking over the managing of all the funds currently under Head of Funds Riitta Hujanen.

“Giles will continue Riitta’s excellent work in developing the growth of our funds team and I am confident that clients and advisers alike will be as excited as we are about Giles’ appointment,” Alster said.

“Riitta has made a great contribution to our clients and the business during her time at CBAM, and we are grateful that she is remaining with us in the short-term to oversee the handover. We wish her the best of luck in her future ventures.”