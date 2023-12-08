City Moves: Who’s moving where in the Square Mile and beyond

City Moves: Our look at the latest moves in the Square Mile

The job market never closes – even in December. Our weekly round-up of who’s moving where keeps you up to date with the latest in the British business transfer window – which never closes.

New senior partner at Wedlake Bell

City law firm Wedlake Bell has announced the election of Camilla Wallace as the firm’s next Senior Partner. Camilla will take up the role on 1st January 2024 when current Senior Partner Kim Lalli finishes her term.

Camilla joined Wedlake Bell in 2007, becoming a partner in 2011. With specialisms in personal tax, offshore & UK trusts, wills & estate planning and wealth structuring, she advises both UK and global high-net worth individuals and trustees. She was Head of Private Client at the firm from 2018 to 2023.

Bovill strengthens capital markets offering

Financial regulation consultancy Bovill announced this week that it has promoted Eoghan Hartigan to Practice Lead for Capital Markets.

In his new role, Eoghan will be responsible for supporting clients in key market areas including client assets, market abuse, exchange rules, financial crime, transaction reporting, derivatives trading and clearing and benchmark administration.

Before joining Bovill in 2016, Eoghan was previously at KPMG where he worked with the Regulatory and Financial Services Assurance teams. He has worked his way through the ranks at Bovill while also continuing academic study, being awarded a master’s degree in Theology in 2022.

New risk chief at Evelyn Partners

Bindesh Sajvani has been appointed as the Group Chief Risk Officer at Evelyn Partners.

Bindesh has joined Evelyn Partners from Pendal Group, the owner of J O Hambro Capital Management, where he was the Global Chief Risk Officer. Prior to this he was Global Chief Risk Officer for Intermediate Capital Group Plc, the UK publicly listed alternative asset management group.

Paul Geddes, Group Chief Executive Officer of Evelyn Partners commented: “I’m pleased to welcome Bindesh to the senior leadership team at Evelyn Partners. He is a highly experienced professional who has worked in senior risk and compliance roles for over 25 years. I look forward to working closely with him as we execute our strategy.”

