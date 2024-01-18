City Moves: Who’s moving where in the Square Mile and beyond

A new year brings a wealth of new opportunities. Our weekly round-up of new appointments and who’s moving where keeps you up to date with the latest in the British business transfer window.

Liontrust appoints Head of Global Growth Equities

Liontrust has recruited Mark Hawtin as Head of Global Growth Equities in a move enabling the firm to expand its fund offering, international distribution and client base.

Mark joins with his team – David Goodman, Kevin Kruczynski and Pieran Maru – in May. Mark, who has 37 years of investment experience, is an Investment Director and leads the Global Growth Equity team at GAM Investments. The team currently manages the GAM Star Disruptive Growth and GAM Star Alpha Technology funds.

Prior to joining GAM in 2008, Mark was a partner and portfolio manager with Marshall Wace Asset Management for eight years, including managing one of Europe’s largest technology, media and telecoms hedge funds.

John Ions, Chief Executive of Liontrust, comments: “Mark Hawtin and his team are an important addition to Liontrust given the importance of global equities across the client base. Mark has a strong track record in managing long only and long/short equity funds at Marshall Wace and then GAM and further enhances our global capabilities.”

IQE appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Cardiff based IQE, a global supplier of compound semiconductor products and advanced material solutions, has announced the appointment of Jutta Meier Chief Financial Officer.

Jutta is an experienced finance executive who has held senior positions at global semiconductor companies for over 25 years. She joins IQE from Intel Corporation. Prior to joining Intel, Jutta served as Vice President of Finance at GlobalFoundries and she also held various positions at Advanced Micro Devices.

Americo Lemos, Chief Executive of IQE, comments: “I am delighted to welcome Jutta as IQE’s CFO. Her skills and experience gained within global semiconductor manufacturing will be an important asset to IQE, enabling her to drive value creation and improve margins and profitability”.

International Chamber of Commerce UK makes four new board appointments

ICC United Kingdom is the UK representative office of the International Chamber of Commerce, the

largest world business organisation representing 45 million companies in 100 countries. It has announced four new members to the board:

Bina Mehta MBE (top left): Chair of KPMG UK, and the first woman to hold the role in the company’s 150

year history. Bina has spent 30 years working with businesses globally, advising on complex M&A transactions and cross-border restructurings.

Sally Jones (top right): UK Partner for Trade Policy & Strategy at EY. She is a subject matter expert on trade

in services and on trade disruptors. Sally is the business-side Chair of the Professional and Business

Services Council, and co-chair of the UK International Trade Group.

Gwynne Master (bottom left): Managing Director & Head of Lending, Trade and Working Capital Product & Sales, CIB, Lloyds Bank. Effective June 2022, Gwynne was appointed CIB of Head of Trade, Lending and Working Capital Solutions & Sales.

Aedamar Comiskey (bottom right): Senior Partner and Chair Linklaters’, Aedamar is the first female senior partner in the firm’s 185 year history. She is recognised as a leading public and private M&A lawyer, advising on some of the most significant and high-profile deals globally.

On the appointments, Paul Drechsler CBE, Chair of the ICC UK, said: “The appointment of these four Senior Leaders will strengthen the ICC United Kingdom Board and bring deep experience and sector-leading perspectives from within banking, legal and professional services.”

Jobs of the Week

Are you seeking a new challenge and a fresh start this year? Take a look at City A.M.’s top picks of vacancies this week, in partnership with Jobbio.

CRM Manager (maternity cover) at Flo Health, London. VIEW JOB

Data Engineer at ITV, London. VIEW JOB