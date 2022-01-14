City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Allen & Overy

Law firm Allen & Overy (A&O) has bolstered its disputes group with a finance litigation partner hire in its London office.

Michael Godden, who previously spent six years at A&O, joins from Norton Rose Fulbright where he headed the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution team.

Godden’s appointment forms part of the law firm’s investment in its finance litigation practice – with London continuing to be a “leading centre for finance litigation,” according to Arnondo Chakrabarti, the firm’s London head of litigation.

Global head of Litigation Karen Seward added: “We’re delighted to welcome Michael back to A&O. He is a great litigator, with a proven track record in building a market leading practice.

“His entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative approach fits perfectly with the London team and our practice globally.”

ING

ING has appointed a new UK lead for its sustainable finance division, who will support clients in accelerating their sustainability transition.

Arash Mojabi steps into the position from the banking and financial services giant’s infrastructure finance team.

Mojabi is also set to lead the deployment of sustainable finance products and services across both mature and emerging sectors.

“The UK has the potential to lead the way in sustainable finance, particularly given the emphasis from the government and focus on green finance in the recent budget,” said Mojabi, adding that banks have an important role in driving this change.

“I am very excited to support clients on this journey.”

Wedlake Bell

City law firm Wedlake Bell has poached its latest partner from Irwin Mitchell, who brings expertise in cross-border tax planning, asset structuring and succession.

George Merrylees joins the firm’s private client offshore team after more than four year at Irwin Mitchell.

“As Wedlake Bell continues to expand its offering to offshore clients, we are pleased to welcome George to the team,” private client group lead, Camilla Wallace said.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on intricate and cross-border wealth management matters, and will further strengthen the firm’s reputation in this area.”