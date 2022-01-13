City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Aon

Professional services firm Aon has hired an ex-HSBC director as its new enterprise client leader for financial institutions team.

Pete Rutherford, who has held positions at Abrdn, the Royal Bank of Scotland and Clydesdale Bank, brings 25 years of experience to the position.

Reporting to head of financial institutions Richard Phelps, Rutherford said he was “excited” to join the firm “in an ever more complex and interconnected global operating environment”.

Head of enterprise clients Michelle Mason added: “We are delighted that a professional of Pete’s calibre has joined our team… His significant experience will help us deepen existing client relationships as we help them shape better decisions.”

Rud Pedersen Group

Rud Pedersen has appointed a new managing partner to spearhead the European communications group’s opening of a London office.

Joining as the company enters the UK market, Jon Aarons will also serve as group director for strategic development.

Aarons, who has previously held leadership positions at FTI Consulting, brings three decades of experience to the new role.

Despite Brexit making the UK market more “complex”, Aarons explained that “London remains an indispensable global centre for political, financial, corporate and media engagement.”

“I’m thrilled to come aboard now and play my part in [Rud Pedersen’s] ongoing success.”

Rockwell

Property developer Rockwell has hired the former head of property at Lidl as its new land director.

Oliver Barrett, who joins from Amazon Fresh as head of UK real estate expansion, will be responsible for Rockwell’s approach to acquisitions as it looks to expand across the capital.

“We are all delighted to welcome Oliver to the team as land director,” managing director Nicholas Mee said.

“We have every confidence that his knowledge, skills and experience are exactly what Rockwell needs to build effectively on our exciting project portfolio.”