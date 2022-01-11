Not so little: Christmas jumpers power Lidl sales with one sold every two seconds

By:

A surge in demand for Christmas jumpers helped discount supermarket giant Lidl to post a 2.6% rise in sales over the festive season.

The firm said its Christmas jumpers were the fastest-selling item in its so-called Middle of Lidl aisle, with around one sold every two seconds on its first day of sale.

The group saw a record number of shoppers visiting its stores in the week leading up to Christmas, with footfall up 14% on its busiest day on December 23.

This helped drive the year-on-year rise in festive sales over the four weeks to December 26, with a 21% jump when compared with pre-pandemic levels on a two-year basis.

The figures follow rival Aldi’s Christmas trading update on Monday, showing a 0.4% rise year-on-year in December.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.