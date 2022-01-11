Not so little: Christmas jumpers power Lidl sales with one sold every two seconds

A surge in demand for Christmas jumpers helped discount supermarket giant Lidl to post a 2.6% rise in sales over the festive season.

The firm said its Christmas jumpers were the fastest-selling item in its so-called Middle of Lidl aisle, with around one sold every two seconds on its first day of sale.

The group saw a record number of shoppers visiting its stores in the week leading up to Christmas, with footfall up 14% on its busiest day on December 23.

This helped drive the year-on-year rise in festive sales over the four weeks to December 26, with a 21% jump when compared with pre-pandemic levels on a two-year basis.

The figures follow rival Aldi’s Christmas trading update on Monday, showing a 0.4% rise year-on-year in December.