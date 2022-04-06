City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Guinness Global Investors

Guinness Global Investors has appointed two leads to its London office.

Patrick Healey, who joins as head of operations, from Kepler Partners, and has held a handful of roles at Deutsche Bank, RBC, Nomura International and UBS.

While Harry Fife joins as a sales manager from Polar Capital Partners, and will have responsibility for clients in the North of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Isle of Man.

“Guinness has seen substantial growth over recent years and we are investing accordingly to ensure that we are fully resourced to maintain our first-class service to clients,” chief financial officer Giles Robinette said.

Colliers

Colliers has bolstered its London capital markets team with two hires poached from Knight Frank.

Joining as director, Tim Mantle steps into the role after 12 years at fellow property firm, having advised on the sale of Holborn Central.

Christian Capocci joins as an associate director, after seven years at Knight Frank.

“Over the last six months we have focused on making key strategic hires in the team, ensuring we continue to provide our clients with the best possible advice and insights into the market,” head of the London capital markets team, Simon Glenn said.

“It is fantastic to welcome Tim and Christian to our team, who bring with them a depth of knowledge and expertise across London.”

Wedlake Bell

Wedlake Bell has undergone a hiring spree, with five partners joining the firm.

Adam Betts joins the IP and commercial team and Harriet Forster steps into the commercial property team.

While Brad Fearn and Natalie Pilagos join the construction team, alongside Lindy Day who is the latest addition to the projects and infrastructure team.

The latest appointments take the firm’s total partners to 70.

Managing partner Martin Arnold said: “They are outstanding lawyers with a wealth of expertise and experience that continues to bolster our award-winning practice areas. We are very much looking forward to working with them in their new positions.”