City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

A&O

Allen & Overy has added a partner to its international arbitration group, signalling sustained investment in the law firm’s division.

Joining from Skadden, David Herlihy brings two decades of experience to the firm, with a focus on overseas commercial arbitration and investment treaty arbitration.

The incoming partner, an expert in renewable energy, telecoms and technology sector disputes, previously represented Vodafone International in its victory against India’s attempt to retroactively impose a $5.5bn withholding tax liability.

David will join partners Mark Levy QC, who is A&O’s global head of arbitration, recently appointed Queen’s Counsel Kate Davies McGill, James Freeman and Suzanne Spears based in London.

“David’s track record of high-profile successes for clients speaks for itself and he is rightly recognised as one of the leading international arbitration lawyers practising in London today,” said Levy.

BDO

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has hired a former FCA lead as an advisory partner.

Mads Hannibal steps into the firm’s financial services team, having parted ways with KPMG.

Bringing 18 years of regulatory compliance and authorisation experience to the new role, Hannibal spent seven years at the Financial Services Authority, which has since split into the PRA and FCA.

“Bringing almost two decades of experience, including time spent working for the regulator, Mads will be a valuable and welcome addition to the team,” managing partner Paul Eagland said.

CME

The CME Group has bolstered its London-based team which two fresh hires.

Former NatWest Markets trader Chris Povey joins as an executive director and will be responsible for the development, management and growth of CME Group’s listed FX options business.

While Nick Gant joins CME’s BrokerTec as head of BrokerTec products , bringing over three decades of experience to the position.

“The experience Chris brings will enable us to continue to evolve our listed FX options market to ensure clients receive greater flexibility, capital efficiency, as well as a complementary pool of liquidity to the traditional OTC FX options market,” global head of FX products, Paul Houston said.