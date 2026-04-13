For Dubai lawyers, loyalty is now being judged

Dubai and the Middle East have long been seen as a flexible market where lawyers can reside for a few years before coming back to the UK. That could be about to change, writes James Lavan

In the face of recent geopolitical tensions in the region, the Middle East legal market is continuing to prove its resilience. If anything, conflict has sharpened rather than stalled parts of the market.

Activity across the Gulf, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, remains robust, with international law firms continuing to see strong demand across projects, energy, finance and disputes. Disputes work is on the rise, driven by supply chain disruption, contractual strain and an increase in arbitration. Sanctions and regulatory advisory have also become more prominent, while energy and infrastructure continue to anchor long-term growth across the region. But while the work is there, the hiring market is shifting and not necessarily in ways that favour everyone.

Law firms are becoming more selective, and the days of opportunistic hiring have given way to a more targeted approach, with firms prioritising lawyers who can demonstrate immediate value, relevant sector expertise and, crucially, a credible commitment to the region. That shift is being felt most clearly by a specific cohort of lawyers: those working in the Middle East on temporary work visas who are considering a move away with the intention of returning later.

On paper, the Middle East has long been seen as a flexible market. Lawyers would spend a few years in Dubai or Riyadh, return to London or another financial centre, and then move back out again when the right opportunity arose. In practice, that cycle is becoming harder to execute.

Firms want loyalty from expat lawyers

Returning candidates are now subject to greater scrutiny than first-time movers. Firms want to understand not simply why a lawyer is coming back, but why they left in the first place and what they have done in the interim. In a more cautious hiring environment, any perceived lack of commitment to the region can quickly become a concern.

Experience gained while away is also under the microscope. Lawyers who move into internationally aligned practices such as energy, infrastructure, finance or disputes tend to retain their relevance and remain competitive for re-entry. Those who shift into more domestic or generalist roles may find that their Middle East experience begins to lose its currency faster than expected.

Timing is another critical factor. A short absence can be positioned as strategic, whereas a longer one raises more difficult questions. As a rule of thumb, lawyers looking to return within 12 to 18 months are far better placed than those who spend several years outside the region.

None of this suggests that the door is closing. Far from it. The Middle East remains one of the most attractive legal markets globally, offering high quality work, competitive remuneration and continued growth. But it is a market that is becoming more discerning.

For lawyers currently in the region on temporary visas, the message is straightforward. Leaving is still an option, but it is no longer a neutral one. Those who do step away need to do so with a clear plan for maintaining relevance and a compelling narrative for returning.

James Lavan is an executive director at specialist legal recruitment firm Buchanan Law