War in Iran sparks professional services remote work boom in Gulf

Professional service giants have triggered emergency business continuity plans, shifting hundreds of staff to remote work across the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia amid deepening conflict in the Middle East.

Since Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise attack on Tehran in the early hours of Saturday morning, Iran has retaliated with strikes on major cities in the Middle East, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Doha in Qatar.

As of earlier this week, Iran launched 189 ballistic missiles and 941 drones at the UAE, and so far, the Iranian attacks have killed three people and injured 78 others since Saturday.

Social media has been bombarded with clips of missiles being intercepted across the country, having a knock-on effect on air travel as thousands of flights have been cancelled over safety concerns.

With the Persian Gulf blocked, those keen to leave are struggling to get out of the region.

The British expat population in the UAE is among the largest outside the UK, with estimates of 130,000 to 240,000 British nationals living and working there, and a significant concentration in Dubai.

While around 20,000 to 22,000 British nationals live and work in Qatar.

FCDO advises Brits to ‘stay away from windows and doors’

Professional services firms are booming in the Gulf region, especially in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, driven by rapid economic diversification away from oil, as well as by massive government-backed infrastructure projects.

However, following the strikes, many of the firms in these countries told City AM they shifted policies to focus on staff working remotely rather than being in the office, as the UK Foreign Office advises British nationals in the Gulf to “stay away from windows and doors”.

Robin Hickman, head of region in Addleshaw Goddard for the Middle East, told City AM: “The safety and wellbeing of our people and their families is our top priority… We have robust business contingency arrangements in place.”

The law firm also said it was in contact with its staff who were on holiday in the region and providing them with support.

Clyde & Co spokesperson: “Our teams are operating in line with official guidance… including asking our people to work remotely.”

Freshfields spokesperson: “All colleagues are safe, and client work continues as normal within the region and globally.”

KPMG International: “We are advising employees in the region to follow local official advice, remain indoors and avoid travel.”

Baker McKenzie spokesperson. “Our first and foremost priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people. We have taken precautionary measures following this weekend’s developments, including asking our colleagues in the region to work remotely until further notice.”

Other firms, when contacted by City AM, including DLA Piper, PwC, and White & Case, provided a “no comment”, while other firms, such as BCG, EY, and Bain & Company, have yet to reply.