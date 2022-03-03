City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Knight Frank

Property consultancy Knight Frank has appointed a new head to lead sales in St John’s Wood.

Also joining as partner, Neir Gigi brings over 23 years’ experience from across central and northwest London property markets.

Gigi, who joins the firm from Goldschmidt & Howland where he has spent the last eight years as director, had previously worked within the residential sales’ teams of Savills and Anscombe Ringland.

“We’re delighted to welcome Neir as a Partner in one of our longest-established offices in north London,” head of London sales, James Clarke said.

“With his exceptional track-record and first class reputation, I’m sure he will be a great asset to the firm and provide the very best service for our clients in this key market.”

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown has bolstered its London office with a commercial and competition litigator in its litigation and dispute resolution practice.

Airlie Goodman, who joins as partner from Linklaters, has acted on a number of competition disputes heard in the competition appeal tribunal.

“We continue to see strong demand in London for experienced dispute resolution lawyers in an environment of heightened economic and political stress, coupled with the impact of Brexit and the pandemic,” co-leader of the global litigation and dispute resolution practice, Ian McDonald said.

“We are delighted that Airlie has joined the team as it continues its expansion. She brings broad experience and dynamism, which will be an asset to clients in their highest stakes disputes.”

LDS Sales Guarantees

LDS Sales Guarantees (LDS) has hired a former Nationwide and Royal Bank of Scotland senior as director of London and the south of the UK.

Ben Jenkinson, former head of development finance products at Homes England the government’s housing accelerator, will be based in LDS’ new offices within the Shard Quarter, London Bridge.

“Ben’s pedigree in development finance and product creation presents an ideal combination for LDS,” CEO Mark Hawthorn said.

“Leading our operations in London and the South, he is already making a noticeable difference to the team; helping to bring our offering to more lenders as we continue to reframe the development finance landscape.”